How Oregon transfers performed in Week 7 of college football
The Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the season to the Washington Huskies this weekend in what was one of the best games of the year, but that wasn’t the only thing of note to happen around college football this week. Oregon State took down UCLA at home, Alabama narrowly survived Arkansas, and on the road, USC got embarrassed by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Across the country, the were a number of former Ducks showing out for their new teams. Trey Benson, the lead RB for Florida State, has been a standout all season and he continued to impress this week. But, there were also several Ducks that had what were by far their most notable games of the season this past Saturday. You can check in with each of them below.