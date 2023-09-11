How Oregon transfers performed in Week 2 of college football

It’s time to check in on our Oregon transfers once again. Each week of the season, I’ll give this update on how each former Duck who is still playing in college performed with their new — or not-so-new — team.

The biggest story in Oregon transfers this week was Texas Tehc’s QB, Tyler Shough. After going down to the Ducks at halftime, Shough led an effort that nearly stunned the Ducks on the road, but fortunately, Oregon caught up in the eleventh hour. Despite, Shough’s three INTs he was still a force in the game and hopefully, he will continue to be a force for the Red Raiders throughout the season.

Keep reading to see how the rest of the Oregon transfers fared in Week 2:

Tyler Shough - Texas Tech QB

Trey Benson - Florida State Running Back

Keanu Williams - UCLA Defensive Lineman

Moliki Matavao - UCLA Tight End

Sean Dollars - Nevada Running Back

Stats: 9 rushes, 48 yards, 5.3 yard/carry

Sean Dollars stepped up his production from Week 1 to Week 2 averaging over 5 yards/carry. The Wolfpack still lost big though.

Cam McCormick - Miami Tight End

Jackson LaDuke - Nevada Linebacker

Jay Butterfield - San Jose State Quarterback

Jaylin Davies - UCLA Defensive Back

Jayson Jones - Auburn Defensive Lineman

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire