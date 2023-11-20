How Oregon transfers performed in Week 12 of college football

There is now only one week left in the 2023 college football season. The Oregon Ducks are still in control of their destiny (for the most part), and will host Oregon State on Friday as they try to advance to the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas.

Things are heating up all across the NCAA. Oregon transfers, Trey Benson and Tyler Shough, had big storylines emerge this weekend. Trey Benson and Florida State won their game on Saturday, but they lost their star QB Jordan Travis after a graphic injury.

Below is a check-in with the rest of the Oregon transfers and a look at how they performed in Week 12.

Trey Benson - Florida State RB

Stats: 6 carries, 22 yards

Trey Benson didn’t produce as much as we’ve become accustomed to, but with Jordan Travis’ season ending on Saturday night, Benson’s role will become even larger in the season’s closing weeks.

Stats: 1 catch, 16 yards

Moliki Matavao placed himself on the stats sheet with a catch in UCLA’s rivalry win over USC.

Sean Dollars - Nevada RB

Bradyn Swinson - LSU LB

Stats: 4 assists

Bradyn Swinson got involved several times in LSU’s win on Saturday.

Jaylin Davies - UCLA CB

Stats: 2 solo tackles, 2 assists, 1 forced fumble

Jaylin Davies made a strong impact on the defensive end in UCLA’s big win in the LA Coliseum.

Tyler Shough - Texas Tech QB (But not for long...)

Tyler Shough hasn’t played in weeks due to a long-term injury, but he announced Saturday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again in December.

Stats: 3 solo tackles

Jayson Jones had his highest tackle total since September this weekend for Auburn.

Anthony Jones - Indiana LB

Stats: 1 solo tackle

Anthony Jones was able to wrap up one ball carrier in Indiana’s loss against Michigan State on Saturday.

