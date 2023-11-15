How Oregon transfers performed in Week 11 of college football

We are through Week 11 of the college football season, and it is time for our weekly check-in with Oregon transfers. Throughout the season, several players, such as Sean Dollars and Anthony Jones have gone from being fringe players to filling important roles for their various teams.

The most notable Oregon transfer all season has been Trey Benson, the Flordia State Seminoles’ running back. The Oregon Ducks would love for the Seminoles to lose because it would increase their chances at the College Football Playoffs. Trey Benson had been one of the key reasons Flordia State is still undefeated, and his play against Miami this weekend was crucial to the Seminoles’ victory.

Check-in with the rest of the Oregon transfers below.

Trey Benson - Florida State RB

Harrison Taggart - BYU LB

Moliki Matavao - UCLA TE

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 catch, 23 yards

The UCLA Bruins could’ve used a lot more offense in their loss to Arizona State this week.

Sean Dollars - Nevada RB

Anthony Jones - Louisville LB

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 assist, 0.5 TFL

Anthony Jones and the Louisville Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss to Illinois in overtime.

Brandon Buckner - Middle Tennessee State DL

Jackson LaDuke - Nevada LB

Dont'e Thornton - Tennessee WR

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 catch, 46 yards, 1 TD

Dont’e Thornton only had one reception in Tennessee’s game this weekend, but he made the most of it.

Bradyn Swinson - LSU LB

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Robby Ashford - Auburn QB

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 carries, 32 yards, 1 pass, 1 INT

Robby Ashford had some good rushes this week, but on his one chance to pass, he gave the ball away.

Jaylin Davies - UCLA DB

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 solo tackles, 1 assist

Jaylin Davies had one of his better games of the season this week, but the UCLA Bruins suffered a tough loss to Arizona State.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire