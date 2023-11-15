How Oregon transfers performed in Week 11 of college football
We are through Week 11 of the college football season, and it is time for our weekly check-in with Oregon transfers. Throughout the season, several players, such as Sean Dollars and Anthony Jones have gone from being fringe players to filling important roles for their various teams.
The most notable Oregon transfer all season has been Trey Benson, the Flordia State Seminoles’ running back. The Oregon Ducks would love for the Seminoles to lose because it would increase their chances at the College Football Playoffs. Trey Benson had been one of the key reasons Flordia State is still undefeated, and his play against Miami this weekend was crucial to the Seminoles’ victory.
Check-in with the rest of the Oregon transfers below.
Trey Benson - Florida State RB
Harrison Taggart - BYU LB
Moliki Matavao - UCLA TE
Stats: 1 catch, 23 yards
The UCLA Bruins could’ve used a lot more offense in their loss to Arizona State this week.
Sean Dollars - Nevada RB
Anthony Jones - Louisville LB
Stats: 1 assist, 0.5 TFL
Anthony Jones and the Louisville Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss to Illinois in overtime.
Brandon Buckner - Middle Tennessee State DL
Jackson LaDuke - Nevada LB
Dont'e Thornton - Tennessee WR
Stats: 1 catch, 46 yards, 1 TD
Dont’e Thornton only had one reception in Tennessee’s game this weekend, but he made the most of it.
Bradyn Swinson - LSU LB
Robby Ashford - Auburn QB
Stats: 2 carries, 32 yards, 1 pass, 1 INT
Robby Ashford had some good rushes this week, but on his one chance to pass, he gave the ball away.
Jaylin Davies - UCLA DB
Stats: 2 solo tackles, 1 assist
Jaylin Davies had one of his better games of the season this week, but the UCLA Bruins suffered a tough loss to Arizona State.