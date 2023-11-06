How Oregon transfers performed in Week 10 of college football

It was a busy week across the college football world. Oregon won their game 63-19. Washington beat USC in a close. There were also several games around the country that Ducks’ fans paid attention to — due to their College Football Playoff implications for Oregon. None of these games seemed to go Ducks fans’ way though with Texas beating Kansas State, Alabama taking down LSU, and Florida State handling Pitt.

Speaking of Florida State, Oregon fans had another reason to watch that game: Trey Benson. The Ducks’ transfer RB has been having an impressive season, and his performance on Saturday was one of his best games of 2023.

Trey Benson - Florida State RB

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 12 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD

It looked close between Pitt and Florida State for a second, but eventually, the Seminoles pulled away. Despite having fewer toches than usual, Trey Benson had a very strong game.

Seven McGee - Jackson State WR

Harrison Taggart - BYU LB

Cam McCormick - Miami TE

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 catches, 8 yards

While it isn’t the level of impact Cam McCormick would like to be making, he has caught passes in his last two games, which hadn’t happened in the previous four weeks.

Jackson LaDuke - Nevada LB

Dont'e Thornton - Tennessee WR

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 catches, 26 yards

Dont’e Thornton picked up two catches for a 13-yard average in Tennessee’s beatdown of Connecticut.

Jaylin Davies - UCLA CB

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 assist

Jaylin Davies picked up two tackles against Arizona, but UCLA needed more. The Wildcats upset the Bruins 27-10 in the desert this weekend.

Bradyn Swinson - LSU LB

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 solo tackles, 1 assist

Bradyn Swinson is one of a several Oregon transfers who seems to have found a good home with their new team. Swinson had a good game this week, but the LSU Tigers still fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

