How Oregon transfers peformed in Week 13 of college football

After 13 weeks, the 2023 college football regular has met its end. The Oregon Ducks will play in the Pac-12 Championship against the Washington Huskies, looking for a spot in the College Football Playoff. For many of the Oregon transfers, the 2023 season ends in Week 13, but many others still have football left to play.

At UCLA, there are several former Ducks that will get to play in a bowl game this December, Cam McCormick and the Miami Hurricanes are bowl-eligible, and Trey Benson’s Florida State Seminoles are headed to the ACC championship — and possibly the College Football Playoff.

Below is a check-in with the performance of all of the Oregon transfers in the last week of the 2023 season.

Trey Benson - Florida State RB

Stats: 19 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs

Without QB Jordan Travis, much of Florida State’s offensive load shifted to Trey Benson this weekend. He shouldered that load quite well, scoring two TDs, one of which clinched the game for the Seminoles in the game’s final minutes.

Jaylin Davies - UCLA CB

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 5 solo tackles

Jaylin Davies’ 5 tackles led the Bruins, but it wasn’t enough to avoid disaster against the Golden Bears.

Cam McCormick - Miami TE

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 catches, 11 yards

Cam McCormick was able to catch two passes in Miami’s final game of the 2023 regular season.

Moliki Matavao - UCLA TE

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 catches, 24 yards

Moliki Matavao put together a good season and had a decent final game, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Bruins to victory.

Sean Dollars - Nevada RB

Justin Flowe - Arizona LB

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 assist

Justin Flowe picked up two tackles in the Arizona Wildcats’ blowout of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Bradyn Swinson - LSU LB

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 solo tackles

Bradyn Swinson picked up two tackles in LSU’s win over Texas A&M. That win could have significance in Bo Nix’s Heisman race against Jayden Daniels.

Jayson Jones - Auburn DL

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 assist

Jayson Jones’ two tackles were a part of Auburn’s dramatic almost-win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Keanu Williams - UCLA DL

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Stats: 1 assist

Keanu Williams was able to grab a tackle in Saturday’s game, but overall UCLA’s defense struggled and the Bruins got blown out by the Cal Golden Bears in their final game of the season.

