How Oregon transfers peformed in Week 13 of college football
After 13 weeks, the 2023 college football regular has met its end. The Oregon Ducks will play in the Pac-12 Championship against the Washington Huskies, looking for a spot in the College Football Playoff. For many of the Oregon transfers, the 2023 season ends in Week 13, but many others still have football left to play.
At UCLA, there are several former Ducks that will get to play in a bowl game this December, Cam McCormick and the Miami Hurricanes are bowl-eligible, and Trey Benson’s Florida State Seminoles are headed to the ACC championship — and possibly the College Football Playoff.
Below is a check-in with the performance of all of the Oregon transfers in the last week of the 2023 season.
Trey Benson - Florida State RB
Stats: 19 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs
Without QB Jordan Travis, much of Florida State’s offensive load shifted to Trey Benson this weekend. He shouldered that load quite well, scoring two TDs, one of which clinched the game for the Seminoles in the game’s final minutes.
Jaylin Davies - UCLA CB
Stats: 5 solo tackles
Jaylin Davies’ 5 tackles led the Bruins, but it wasn’t enough to avoid disaster against the Golden Bears.
Cam McCormick - Miami TE
Stats: 2 catches, 11 yards
Cam McCormick was able to catch two passes in Miami’s final game of the 2023 regular season.
Moliki Matavao - UCLA TE
Stats: 2 catches, 24 yards
Moliki Matavao put together a good season and had a decent final game, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Bruins to victory.
Sean Dollars - Nevada RB
Justin Flowe - Arizona LB
Stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 assist
Justin Flowe picked up two tackles in the Arizona Wildcats’ blowout of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Bradyn Swinson - LSU LB
Stats: 2 solo tackles
Bradyn Swinson picked up two tackles in LSU’s win over Texas A&M. That win could have significance in Bo Nix’s Heisman race against Jayden Daniels.
Jayson Jones - Auburn DL
Stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 assist
Jayson Jones’ two tackles were a part of Auburn’s dramatic almost-win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Keanu Williams - UCLA DL
Stats: 1 assist
Keanu Williams was able to grab a tackle in Saturday’s game, but overall UCLA’s defense struggled and the Bruins got blown out by the Cal Golden Bears in their final game of the season.