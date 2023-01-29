Oregon tops Utah for 11th straight time to secure weekend sweep
Oregon men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 68-56 on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Eugene. Dana Altman earned his 150th career Pac-12 victory as head coach of the Ducks.