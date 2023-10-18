Is Oregon a top-5 team? One popular CFB analyst thinks so after Week 7
Obviously, when you lose a game in the world of college football, your ranking tends to drop a couple of spots, at the very least. For the Oregon Ducks, who were ranked as the No. 8 team in the nation going into this last weekend’s game against the then-ranked No. 7 Washington Huskies, a 36-33 loss didn’t hurt them too much when it came to the AP Poll. On Sunday morning, it was revealed that the Ducks dropped down to No. 9, while the Huskies moved up to No. 5.
If you read Ducks Wire, then you know that we like to outsource when it comes to rankings, though, and try to find different views of the balance of power in college football, whether it means using ESPN’s Football Power Index or taking a look at the power rankings from a notable analyst like FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt.
This week, we are bringing a new analyst into the mix, because after Oregon’s loss to Washington.
His name is Josh Pate, and he is the host of Lake Kick with Josh Pate on CBS Sports. He’s a fast-rising analyst in the world of college football and is someone who has been incredibly high on the Ducks since before the season started.
He remains high on the Ducks, even following this loss to Washington. Pate’s justification is that these are power rankings, so the model he uses produces the hierarchy based on who should be favored over whom, given that the game takes place on a neutral field.
Take a look at where he has Oregon ranked, and in particular, where he has Oregon ranked in conjunction with Washington.
Michigan Wolverines
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd
Regular Season Record: 7-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 31.5%
Georgia Bulldogs
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
Regular Season Record: 7-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 31.0%
Ohio State Buckeyes
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd
Regular Season Record: 6-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 40.4%
Texas Longhorns
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
Regular Season Record: 5-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 27.4%
Oregon Ducks
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th
Regular Season Record: 5-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 19.3%
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
Regular Season Record: 6-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 25.6%
Washington Huskies
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th
Regular Season Record: 6-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 39.9%
Oklahoma Sooners
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th
Regular Season Record: 6-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 70.1%
Penn State Nittany Lions
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th
Regular Season Record: 6-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 34.4%
Florida State Seminoles
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th
Regular Season Record: 6-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 43.0%
North Carolina Tar Heels
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th
Regular Season Record: 6-0
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 10.2%
LSU Tigers
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 19th
Regular Season Record: 5-2
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 2.2%
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th
Regular Season Record: 6-2
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.1%
Tennessee Volunteers
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 15th
Regular Season Record: 5-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 1.3%
Oregon State Beavers
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th
Regular Season Record: 5-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 1.0%
Texas A&M Aggies
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked
Regular Season Record: 4-3
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%
Clemson Tigers
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked
Regular Season Record: 4-2
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.1%
USC Trojans
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 16th
Regular Season Record: 6-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 2.4%
UCLA Bruins
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 25th
Regular Season Record: 4-2
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%
Ole Miss Rebels
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th
Regular Season Record: 5-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 3.5%
Miami Hurricanes
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked
Regular Season Record: 4-2
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%
Utah Utes
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th
Regular Season Record: 5-1
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.3%
TCU Horned Frogs
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked
Regular Season Record: 4-3
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%
Arizona Wildcats
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked
Regular Season Record: 4-3
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%
Florida Gators
[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked
Regular Season Record: 5-2
Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%