Is Oregon a top-5 team? One popular CFB analyst thinks so after Week 7

Obviously, when you lose a game in the world of college football, your ranking tends to drop a couple of spots, at the very least. For the Oregon Ducks, who were ranked as the No. 8 team in the nation going into this last weekend’s game against the then-ranked No. 7 Washington Huskies, a 36-33 loss didn’t hurt them too much when it came to the AP Poll. On Sunday morning, it was revealed that the Ducks dropped down to No. 9, while the Huskies moved up to No. 5.

If you read Ducks Wire, then you know that we like to outsource when it comes to rankings, though, and try to find different views of the balance of power in college football, whether it means using ESPN’s Football Power Index or taking a look at the power rankings from a notable analyst like FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt.

This week, we are bringing a new analyst into the mix, because after Oregon’s loss to Washington.

His name is Josh Pate, and he is the host of Lake Kick with Josh Pate on CBS Sports. He’s a fast-rising analyst in the world of college football and is someone who has been incredibly high on the Ducks since before the season started.

He remains high on the Ducks, even following this loss to Washington. Pate’s justification is that these are power rankings, so the model he uses produces the hierarchy based on who should be favored over whom, given that the game takes place on a neutral field.

Take a look at where he has Oregon ranked, and in particular, where he has Oregon ranked in conjunction with Washington.

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Regular Season Record: 7-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 31.5%

Georgia Bulldogs

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Regular Season Record: 7-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 31.0%

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Regular Season Record: 6-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 40.4%

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Regular Season Record: 5-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 27.4%

Oregon Ducks

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Regular Season Record: 5-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 19.3%

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Regular Season Record: 6-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 25.6%

Washington Huskies

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Regular Season Record: 6-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 39.9%

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Regular Season Record: 6-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 70.1%

Penn State Nittany Lions

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Regular Season Record: 6-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 34.4%

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Regular Season Record: 6-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 43.0%

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Regular Season Record: 6-0

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 10.2%

LSU Tigers

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 19th

Regular Season Record: 5-2

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 2.2%

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th

Regular Season Record: 6-2

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.1%

Tennessee Volunteers

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 15th

Regular Season Record: 5-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 1.3%

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Regular Season Record: 5-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 1.0%

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked

Regular Season Record: 4-3

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Clemson Tigers

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked

Regular Season Record: 4-2

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.1%

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 16th

Regular Season Record: 6-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 2.4%

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 25th

Regular Season Record: 4-2

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Ole Miss Rebels

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th

Regular Season Record: 5-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 3.5%

Miami Hurricanes

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked

Regular Season Record: 4-2

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th

Regular Season Record: 5-1

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.3%

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked

Regular Season Record: 4-3

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked

Regular Season Record: 4-3

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%

[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: Not Ranked

Regular Season Record: 5-2

Probability of Making College Football Playoff: 0.0%

