Oregon’s all-time record against new Big Ten rivals

With the news that Oregon is leaving the Pac-12 for the greener pastures of the Big Ten, we thought it would be a good idea to see how the Ducks have fared against their so-to-be new rivals and peers.

Oregon has played every current member of the Big Ten except Maryland and Rutgers, with the Ducks having some pretty good success. The only team that has had its way with Oregon, not surprisingly, is Ohio State as the Buckeyes have won nine of the 10 meetings. That one Duck win, however, came in the last meeting as Oregon ran over and through Ohio State in the Horseshoe.

The Big Ten Conference is about to have a lot of members out west, but this is how the Ducks have done against the conference’s current teams.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Series Record: Ducks lead 2-1

Last Played: Sept. 9, 1995: Oregon 34, Illinois 31 (Autzen)

Indiana Hoosiers

Series Record: Ducks lead 2-1

Last Played: Sept. 11, 2004: Indiana 30, Oregon 24 (Autzen)

Ducks’ Last Win: Nov. 14, 1964: Oregon 29, Indiana 21 (at Indiana)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Series Record: Ducks lead 2-1

Last Played: Sept. 24, 1994: Oregon 40, Iowa 18 (Autzen)

Maryland Terrapins

Never Played

Michigan Wolverines

Series Record: Michigan leads 3-2

Last Played: Sept. 8, 2007: Oregon 39, Michigan 7 (at Michigan)

Michigan State Spartans

Series Record: Ducks lead 4-3

Last Played: Dec. 31, 2018 (Redbox Bowl): Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Series Record: Minnesota leads 3-1

Last Played: Dec. 31, 2003 (Sun Bowl): Minnesota 31, Oregon 30

Ducks’ Last Win: Dec. 31, 1999 (Sun Bowl): Oregon 24, Minnesota 20

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Series Record: Nebraska leads 6-2

Last Played: Sept. 9, 2017: Oregon 42, Nebraska 35 (Autzen)

Northwestern Wildcats

Series Record: Northwestern leads 1-0

Last Played: Oct. 5, 1974: Northwestern 14, Oregon 10 (Autzen)

Series Record: Ohio State leads 9-1

Last Played: Sept. 11, 2021: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28 (at Ohio State)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Series Record: Penn State leads 3-1

Last Played: 1995 Rose Bowl: Penn State 38, Oregon 20

Ducks’ Last Win: Oct. 3, 1964: Oregon 22, Penn State 14 (at Penn State)

Purdue Boilermakers

Series Record: Ducks lead 2-1

Last Played: Sept. 12, 2009: Oregon 38, Purdue 36 (Autzen)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Never played

Wisconsin Badgers

Series Record: Tied 3-3

Last Played: 2020 Rose Bowl: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

