Oregon threads, facilities earn favor from Texas Tech football safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson figures to play with his usual reckless abandon on Saturday. But as far as opponents go, Oregon might get more appreciation than most others from the Texas Tech football safety.

"I'm a fan. I'm not going to lie," Taylor-Demerson said. "I like the uniforms they have there. I like the facilities they have there. I love track. I'm a huge track and field guy. I love our facility, and they have one of the best outdoor facilities out there."

Oregon's Hayward Field has hosted numerous U.S. and NCAA track and field championships and several U.S. Olympics trials. After a stadium redevelopment, it hosted the World Championships last year, the event's first time on U.S. soil.

"Oregon, yeah, that's Nike University," Taylor-Demerson said. "It's always good seeing what they wore on Saturday, so hopefully they come out here in some nice uniforms."

Texas Tech (0-1) hosts No. 13 Oregon (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the home opener. Tech and its fans were hoping it would be a pairing of Top 25 teams, but Wyoming spoiled that for the Red Raiders with a 35-33 upset in double overtime last week.

Taylor-Demerson played a central role in one of the game's deciding plays, an 11-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Peasley to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg in the second overtime. The Cowboys won the game on the next play, a two-point conversion run by Sam Scott.

Taylor-Demerson, coming on a safety blitz, had an unblocked path to Peasley and unloaded on Peasley just as he delivered the tying touchdown pass.

"We just had a guy not covering his guy, man," Taylor-Demerson said. "Everybody has to do their 1/11. (We had) bad communication in the back end.

"That's my first time I've ever timed that blitz up in practice, game, ever. It's the first time I've ever timed that blitz up, so I was kind of butt hurt that they scored a touchdown. You live and learn."

Peasley's scoring pass to Gyllenborg came on fourth-and-7 with Wyoming down 33-27. A split-second later, and Taylor-Demerson could have had a game-ending sack.

"I'm trying to freaking kill him. I was trying to hit him so hard he couldn't catch another breath," Taylor-Demerson said. "I wasn't trying to actually hurt him, but that's what I'm thinking when I'm running down there. We've just got to execute, man. Everybody's got to do their job."

Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was credited with five tackles and a pass breakup last week in the Red Raiders' 35-33 double-overtime loss at Wyoming. Tech hosts No. 13 Oregon at 6 p.m. Saturday.

College football

Who: Texas Tech vs. Oregon

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV: FOX

Records: Oregon 1-0, Texas Tech 0-1

Rankings (AP/USA TODAY Coaches Poll): Oregon 13/13; Texas Tech receiving votes/receiving votes

Last game: Oregon 81, Portland State 7; Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33 (2OT)

Last meeting: Oregon 16, Texas Tech 13 in 1992 at Eugene, Oregon

Line: Oregon by 6 1/2. Over-under: 67 1/2 points

Game guarantee: Texas Tech to pay Oregon $400,000 by March 1. Contract signed in June 2016.

