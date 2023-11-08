Oregon’s Tez Johnson is a key player to watch in Ducks’ battle vs USC

The Oregon Ducks have a lot of firepower. Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson have been outstanding skill-position players all year. This week should be no different when they play the USC Trojans and their bottom-tier defense.

Recently, a young star has risen and become one of the favorite targets of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. He happens to be Nix’s adopted brother and former high school teammate, Tez Johnson.

Johnson, a junior receiver and punt returner who transferred to Oregon after last season, delivered an eye-popping performance in the Ducks’ 63-19 rout of Cal on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. He produced a career-high 12 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson also returned three punts for 75 yards, including a 47-yard return, the longest in his career.

The junior transfer from Troy University has had a breakout season. Johnson has 46 catches for 599 yards and six touchdowns.

“Tez is a guy that battles every single moment he is on the field,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon has not faced USC since the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game, won by the Ducks in Los Angeles.

