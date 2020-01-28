Oregon teammates Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner reach Super Bowl together with 49ers

MIAMI – Arik Armstead leaned over to DeForest Buckner as the 49ers boarded their charter flight to Miami.

"Bro, we're going to the Super Bowl," Armstead said.

They've had several Paul Rudd-esque "look at us" moments over the years, but that one hit different.

The NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers landed in South Florida on Sunday evening. This hysteria of Super Bowl week is a spectacle that only grows with each passing year. It began on Monday with Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park. Armstead and Buckner spent an hour answering questions from media outlets from all around the world. As is the nature with that specific event, the conversations commonly strayed away from football.

But the two did recognize just how special their journey together has been.

They arrived to the University of Oregon in 2012, each a four-star recruit – Buckner from Oahu, Hawaii and Armstead from Elk Grove, Calif. The pair of 6-foot-7 defensive linemen became an immediate force for the Ducks. Oregon posted at least 11 wins from 2012-14 including a victory in the Fiesta Bowl in 2012 and a berth in the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2014.

Armstead opted to leave college early and turn pro after his junior year. The 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft (17th overall). Buckner came out a year later. In a serendipitous moment, San Francisco drafted Buckner seventh overall. The college teammates, friends and roommates were together once again.

"It's faith, man," Buckner said. "It's crazy how things work out. To be college roommates, teammates, having so much success at Oregon together, him leaving early, me staying another year, both of us getting drafted to the same team – it's crazy to me."

Armstead had already endured a 5-11 record as a rookie in 2015. Their first three seasons together in the NFL from 2015-18 saw the 49ers post an abysmal combined record of 12-36. They've each played crucial roles in San Francisco's 13-3 turnaround. The 49ers won the NFC West in 2019 and claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC before steamrolling the Vikings and Packers in the Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game, respectively.

Buckner, fresh off a 12-sack season and his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2018, continued to be a force in 2019 with 7.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a touchdown. Armstead exploded for 10 sacks after never having a season with more than three. Now, they're days away from playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

"We talk about it all the time – all the shared experiences we have together, playing alongside each other for seven years," Armstead said. "It's been great to have someone who knows what you go through and plays a similar position. It's been great to play alongside him for so many years."

The reality is that Sunday could very well be their last game as teammates. Armstead is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, and with the 49ers tight on cap space, he may be the odd man out in San Francisco. The 49ers will need to work out a mega deal with tight end George Kittle and Buckner could also be in line for a new contract ahead of his fifth-year option in 2020.

That's not to say it's impossible as the 49ers would surely love to keep him in a perfect world. But Armstead has made himself a lot of money with his breakout season, and his play may have priced out San Francisco when other bidders come calling.

"We need to cherish every single moment, take it one day at a time and try to get this victory on Sunday," Buckner said of the chances Armstead departs in a few months.

The 49ers have a great chance to beat the Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Should that happen, you can envision Buckner and Armstead hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with confetti raining down on them. They'll know exactly what the other is thinking without having to say a word.

"Look at us."

