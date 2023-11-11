‘Oregon is the team I’d least like to play;’ Lee Corso has Ducks above everyone else

The Oregon Ducks have been among the most talked about teams in the nation throughout the season, and that acclaim has reached a fever pitch during the month of November, with Lanning’s squad playing their best football of the season.

As we get close to the end of the regular season and the College Football Playoff looms, it’s been a popular topic of conversation to talk about who the best four schools in the nation are. While the Ducks are listed at No. 6 in the latest playoff rankings, ESPN’s beloved analyst Lee Corso says Oregon should be viewed as the best team in the nation at this point in the season, and the team he would least likely want to play if he was an opposing coach.

“Hey Ben who do you like today?” 😂🐶 We had a special guest today in our weekly pre show @CollegeGameDay catch up with LC! pic.twitter.com/JDXprxH2qt — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 11, 2023

“Oregon. They are playing the best football of anybody in the country right now,” Corso said when talking to Kirk Herbstreit on Saturday morning. “Oregon is really good. Offense, defense, in every phase. They can score and they can stop it. Oregon.”

When asked to list his top four schools, Corso said it should be Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, and Texas. This group would leave out Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington, all of whom are currently ranked ahead of the Ducks in the CFP standings. It’s Oregon who stands apart in that group for Corso, though.

“Right now, if I was coaching, it’s Oregon who is the team that I’d least like to play,” Corso said.

The Ducks kick off against the USC Trojans later tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT, and will face both Arizona State and the Oregon State Beavers in the next two weeks. Should they win all three of those games, it will likely set up a rematch with the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 1st.

The winner of that game will likely grab a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire