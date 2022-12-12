Oregon TE Moliki Matavao enters the transfer portal

Oregon’s tight end room got a bit crowded in 2022, but now it’s going to miss one piece as the Ducks prepare for North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

It’s being reported that sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao has entered the transfer portal and will continue his college career elsewhere.

At 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds, one would think that Matavao will be a coveted transfer for any Power 5 team who needs a big and versatile tight end.

Playing time doesn’t seem to be an issue for Matavao as he played in all 14 games last season and 11 this year. He was able to score a touchdown against Arizona and caught 10 passes for 134 yards.

Oregon will be down to Terrance Ferguson, Cam McCormick, and Patrick Herbert at that position for the bowl game in San Diego.

Moliki Matavao Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

2021: 14 Games | 9 catches | 75 yards | 1 TD

2022: 11 Games | 10 catches | 134 yards | 1 TD

Vitals

Hometown Henderson, Nevada Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-6 Weight 256 pounds Class 2021

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 NV TE Rivals 4 5.9 NV TE ESPN 4 81 NV TE On3 Recruiting 4 92.52 NV TE 247 Composite 4 0.9324 NV TE

