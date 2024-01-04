Oregon TE Casey Kelly enters the transfer portal

Following the Oregon Ducks Fiesta Bowl win, the group of Ducks in the transfer portal has grown, and on Thursday, Oregon’s tight end room got a little smaller.

Ducks TE Casey Kelly entered the transfer portal on Thursday, after spending one season at Oregon. Kelly played his first three seasons at Ole Miss, the alma mater of his brother Chad Kelly and uncle Jim Kelly — a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Casey Kelly will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Despite appearing in 13 of 14 games for the Ducks in 2023, Kelly didn’t have much of a role in the Oregon offense. Kelly finished the season with 5 catches for 43 yards and 2 TDs. His size and strength made him a valuable goalline target for the Ducks, but it’s likely he wants a bigger role in his final season of eligibility.

For 2024, it seems likely the Ducks will return starting TE Terrance Ferguson for his final year as a Duck. Oregon will also bring back senior TE Patrick and standout freshman Kenyon Sadiq for his second season.

