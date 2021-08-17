Oregon target Ben Roberts decommits from Washington

I have re-opened my recurring process 💯 pic.twitter.com/e7cciESCtS — Big Worm (@RobertsBen8) August 17, 2021

Oregon Ducks target and four-star defensive lineman Ben Roberts (Salt Lake City, Utah) announced on Instagram Tuesday morning he is decommitting from the University of Washington.

Roberts’ de-commitment catches the attention of basically every school in the Pac-12. The 6-foot-4, 290 pounder in the class of 2022 had 14 recorded offers, including Oregon and Washington as well as Colorado, USC, Washington State, UCLA, Baylor, Tennessee, and Nebraska, among others.

Roberts is the 36th ranked defensive tackle in the country and third ranked prospect in all of Utah – a state with plenty of recent ties to Oregon thanks to the Sewell brothers, Kingsley Suamataia, and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Roberts took a trip to Oregon and unofficially visited the Ducks during Saturday Night Live. While he does have two official visits already in the bag, at Tennessee and Virginia Tech, his trip to Eugene was more recent (July 31) which fueled speculation he is planning to come to Oregon even among 247’s experts, where the Ducks now have 67% of the crystal ball projections.

