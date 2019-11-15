Oregon swagged out in nightmare green and yellow for Pac-12 After Dark
Looking to punch their tickets to the Pac-12 Championship game, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will be swagged out in yellow and nightmare green on Saturday at 7:30 p.m in Autzen Stadium. Ducks fans are encouraged to wear green to the crucial matchup.
Oregon's uniforms under the Saturday night lights in Autzen Stadium vs. Arizona 🙌
👀https://t.co/h4t6Fo9dw5 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/T56iLSWvDU
— Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 15, 2019
Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of Nightmare Green is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).
Coming off a bye, a Duck win this Saturday vs. Arizona (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12) would clinch their third North Division title and a spot in the Pac-12 championship. A victory keeps the Ducks in the running as a College Football Playoff contender.
Numbers to know: In the last 12 games between Oregon and Arizona, the Ducks are 7-0 when scoring more than 40 points per game and 0-5 when scoring less than 40.
MORE DUCKS
Legacy of a Leader: Troy Dye's intensity guiding Oregon to a season worth coming back for
No. 6 Oregon in excellent position in CFB Playoff Poll: Patience is required
How Oregon can beat Arizona to become kings of the North
The magic number for Oregon vs. Arizona
Mario Cristobal's ear catching comments on expanding Mykael Wright's role
Oregon swagged out in nightmare green and yellow for Pac-12 After Dark originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest