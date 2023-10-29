Oregon surges in top 10, while Georgia remains No.1 in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9

The stage is set for the November home stretch in college football. The top five teams again held steady in the US LBM Coaches Poll, but then-No. 6 Oklahoma wasn’t as fortunate as the ranks of the undefeated continue to dwindle.

Georgia remains No. 1, and the Bulldogs certainly looked the part of the top-ranked team in their methodical dismantling of rival Florida. The two-time defending champions received 58 of 64 first-place votes once again this week.

Michigan and Ohio State retain the next two spots with their season-ending showdown now a week closer. The Wolverines, who were off this week, and Buckeyes, who won at Wisconsin, each received three No. 1 votes.

No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington also kept their records unblemished, though the Huskies were shaky again while outlasting Stanford.

There were changes in the back half of the top 10. Oklahoma falls five places to No. 11 after its loss at Kansas. The Jayhawks return to the poll at No. 23 thanks to that victory. Texas, meanwhile, inherits the No. 6 spot despite its earlier loss to the Sooners. Oregon climbs two places to No. 7 after an impressive road victory at No. 18 Utah. Alabama, Penn State and Mississippi round out the group.

Other poll notes include Missouri checking in at No. 14 this week, the highest ranking for the Tigers since finishing the 2014 season at No. 11. Air Force climbs two spots to No. 17 and retains the inside track to a major bowl berth following a win in the snow at Colorado State.

Oregon State tumbles seven spots to No. 19 after coming up a field goal short at Arizona. North Carolina takes an eight-position hit but hangs on to the No. 25 position after dropping a second consecutive game to an unranked opponent.

Duke wasn’t as fortunate, becoming the week’s lone dropout after being blanked at No. 15 Louisville.

