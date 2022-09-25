Oregon surges late to rock Washington State

There was talk Washington State would be a force in the Pac-12 and was ready to bump Oregon from one of the top spots in the conference.

The Ducks were down double digits in the fourth quarter on Saturday. They didn’t quack.

Instead, Oregon scored 22 of its 29 points in the final 3:50 en route to a startling 44-41 victory over the Cougars.

Washington State led 34-22 after a Cameron Ward pass to Robert Ferrel with 6:41 left.

The Ducks stormed back in Pullman, scoring three touchdowns. and a 2-point conversion.

The damage:

TD 3:50 B. Nix pass,to C. McCormick for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Lewis KICK) 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 29 34 TD 1:29 B. Nix pass,to T. Franklin for 50 yds for a TD, (B. Nix Run For Two-point Conversion) 5 plays, 69 yards, 1:00 37 34 TD 1:01 C. Ward pass intercepted for a TD, (C. Lewis KICK) 2 plays, 6 yards, 0:03 44 34

There was some solace for Washington State “backers.” The Cougars scored a touchdown with one second left that made the final 44-41 after the PAT.

That helped mightily if you took Washington State +6.5 points against the Ducks.

