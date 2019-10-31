Oregon storming LA in white, yellow uniforms and helmets

Looking to stay on the path to the Pac-12 Championship game, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks will be donning ­­­­white uniforms with yellow pants and helmets with green accents against USC on Saturday at 5 p.m in Los Angeles, California. Ducks fans are encouraged to wear white to the crucial matchup.

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of Nightmare Green is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).

In perhaps the hardest game remaining on Oregon's regular-season schedule, a Duck win would be their first 6-0 start to Pac-12 play since 2012 and make them the first Pac-12 team to accomplish the feat since Washington in 2016.

