How Oregon can still win the Pac-12 North after loss at Cal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Crazy to think that after back-to-back losses, the Oregon Ducks can still win the Pac-12 north division.

But it’s true.

Despite the Ducks (3-2) suffering a brutal 21-17 loss to the then-winless Cal Bears (1-3) on Saturday night in California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA, they will need a little help but still has a chance at the Pac-12 title game in a few weeks.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

Here's how it's possible:

Washington lost to Stanford (Dec. 5)

Oregon State loses to Utah (Dec. 5) or Stanford (Dec. 12)

Washington State loses to USC (Sunday, Dec. 6) or California (Dec. 12)

Oregon defeats Washington next Saturday (Dec. 12)

If Oregon loses and Oregon St loses at Utah, then the Ducks can still win the North by beating UW next week — Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 6, 2020

Kickoff time between the Ducks and Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon is still to be determined.

"We definitely try to drill it in the younger guys heads that we still got to play hard-nosed football no matter what," said senior defensive lineman Austin Faoliu after the Cal loss. "Obviously, the conference title is still up there for us and we're still going to keep drilling it inside the younger players' heads that we got to have a good week of practice, come to work every day with a blue collar mentality, and keep getting in work."

The winner of that game will win the Pac-12 North and advance to face the south division winner in the Pac-12 title game on Friday, December 18.

The Colorado Buffalos (3-0) and USC Trojans (3-0) are currently leading the south division. Colorado will face Utah while No. 20 USC hosts Washington State on Sunday, Dec. 6, and then is on the road to face the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Dec. 12.