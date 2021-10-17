Oregon stays at No. 10 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll

In the most recent USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll, the Oregon Ducks stayed put at No. 10.

Oregon is coming off what can be considered a disappointing 24-17 victory over a lowly California team last Friday night.

However, the Ducks are the only Pac-12 school to be ranked in the poll. Arizona State dropped out with its 35-21 loss to Utah.

The Ducks will prepare for a showdown with UCLA in the Rose Bowl that is scheduled for a national telecast on ABC. ESPN College Gameday will also be in Pasadena to cover the game.

Having just one team in the poll at the midway point of the college football season isn’t exactly a good look for the Pac-12. USC has been a huge disappointment and UCLA got off on the right foot, but losses to Fresno State and Arizona State hurt the Bruins’ standing.