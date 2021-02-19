Oregon State's Warith Alatishe on 'role model' Hakeem Olajuwon and the power outages in Texas
Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Eldridge Recasner catch up with Oregon State men's basketball's Warith Alatishe after the junior's career night in the Beaver's win over Utah. Alatishe discusses growing up in Houston and looking up to NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon and gives an update on his family in Texas during the tragic power outrages there.