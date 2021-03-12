Oregon State's Warith Alatishe follows up with media after upsetting UCLA in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament

Oregon State student-athlete Warith Alatishe addresses the media after No. 5 Oregon State men's basketball upsets No. 4 UCLA 83-79 in overtime of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, Mar. 11 in Las Vegas. Oregon State will face No. 1 Oregon on Friday, Mar. 12 at 5:30 PT / 6:30 MT on Pac-12 Network.

  • Cryptocurrency Wallets For Beginners: 3 Must-Have Features

    The following is a contributed article from a content partner of Benzinga As a beginner looking to store your cryptocurrencies, you may have already noticed that there are more than a few cryptocurrency wallet options — all promising to do something better than the rest. But how do you identify the wallets that genuinely offer the feature you want or need? Well, by using our handy checklist of course! If your cryptocurrency wallet offers all the features listed below, you’ve got yourself a keeper! Hardware-grade Security As a cryptocurrency holder, you benefit from the advantages that blockchain technology enables — such as incredible efficiency, self-sovereignty of your money, and the underlying appreciation of your cryptocurrency portfolio. But as opposed to using a bank, you are the custodian of your own funds, this means you are wholly responsible for ensuring your portfolio remains safe — this is the job of your cryptocurrency wallet. However, not all cryptocurrency wallets are created equal in this reward. In general, you should expect — at the very least — password protection and access to your private keys and recovery phrase. But beyond this, the gold standard in cryptocurrency security is hardware-based security. Now, there are a wide variety of standalone hardware wallets, like the Ledger Nano X and Trezor Model T — but these can run between $100 to $200 each and aren’t the most beginner-friendly so are best reserved for those with a large portfolio. Image courtesy: Coin Wallet But there are far more accessible solutions now available — arguably the most attractive of which is Coin Wallet’s offering. Right now, Coin Wallet is the only cross-platform cryptocurrency wallet with FIDO U2F support. This means it’s compatible with a wide range of security keys, including the Yubikey and Trustkey — which can add hardware grade security to your Coin Wallet for just $20 to $50. Multi-asset Support As of March 2021, there are well over 6,000 different cryptocurrencies in existence. Though only a small fraction of these are worth paying attention to, the immense variety that exists in the industry can make it difficult for beginners to securely and efficiently manage multiple cryptocurrencies at once. Until relatively recently, users would need to create and manage a separate wallet for each cryptocurrency they’d like to hold — requiring a learning curve each time. The only alternative was to store their cryptocurrencies on an exchange platform — sacrificing the accessibility and security of their funds as a result. Fortunately, things have come a long way in the last few years, and there are now a variety of cryptocurrency wallets that feature native support for dozens of the most popular cryptocurrencies. As such, they represent an easy entry route to managing a more diverse cryptocurrency portfolio, since they can all be managed from one place through a unified user interface. Some of the most popular multi-asset wallets currently include: Exodus wallet: Supports over 100 different cryptocurrencies. Coin wallet: Supports 10 of the most popular cryptocurrencies and thousands of ERC-20 tokens. BRD wallet: Supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, including most popular assets. Adjustable Fees Though cryptocurrencies are generally associated with their profitability and efficiency, they’re generally not entirely free to use. When transacting with most popular cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and more, you’re going to need to pay a variable transaction fee, which generally relates to how congested the network is at the time, and how quickly you want it to be finalized. Although this fee can vary considerably, not all wallets are able to either dynamically adjust the fee based on current network conditions, or give you the option to manually set the fee you want to use. This poses two problems: for one, you might end up overpaying on fees — which can be an extremely expensive mistake during peak times. And secondly, you might end up underpaying, which can result in delayed or rejected transactions — wasting time and money. https://twitter.com/defi_dad/status/1358812674763730946 The alternative is simple: use a wallet that gives you control over the fee you use. It sounds simple enough, but it’s actually a surprisingly uncommon feature — particularly among multi-asset wallets, many of which omit this feature entirely. But fortunately, both Coin Wallet and Exodus are among the exceptions, since they both provide a great deal of control over the fees you use. Beyond this, your best bet is using a full node wallet if you want to control your spending on fees — since these almost always give you full control over your transaction costs. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSOS Limited Technical Levels To WatchCantor Initiates Neutral Coverage On Village Farms International, Says Its Entry 'Into Other Segments Makes Sense'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would be today if you invested in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) 10 years ago? Tesla Motors is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company that was founded and incorporated on July 1, 2003, by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk was an early investor in Tesla and has served as the CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors since 2008. This company specializes in building electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses. Tesla is the world's best-selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer. Tesla Motors has headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and builds many of its vehicle components in-house, such as batteries, motors, and software. In 2010 Tesla Motors purchased the Tesla factory for 42 million in Fremont California. Tesla went on to launch its first initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010. They issued 13.3 million shares of common stock for the public at a price of $17.00 per share. On March 8th, 2011 Tesla shares were sold at an opening price of $4.92 per share. Now a decade later the Tesla share price has skyrocketed up to $563 per share. If you'd invested 1,000 in Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on March 7, 2011, today that investment would be worth $119,829.66. Your total profit from that investment today would equal $118,829.66 with an annual return of 61.26%. Back in August, they announced a stock split and since then share prices have increased by nearly 200% on a split-adjusted basis. The overall share price has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, Tesla's global sales reached an all-time high of 499,550 units with a 35.8% increase over the previous year. Tesla broke the record for the greatest value of any American automaker after reaching a market capitalization of $86 billion on January 20th, 2020. Tesla shot up 743% in 2020 alone and their share price reached a peak of $900 at the start of this year. Since reaching that peak back in January, Tesla share prices have dropped by around 38%. Tesla shares have been down by about 16% so far this year. Tesla has definitely had its struggles but the company expects to increase its productivity and volume by 50% each year in the near future. Every stock has had its ups and downs but Tesla Motors has grown to become one of the top electric car manufacturers in the world. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

    A cast of 14 legends of the game were named as finalists for the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back with the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

    Matt Serra will no longer corner fighters after feeling "a little disrespected" by Aljamain Sterling excluding him from UFC 259.

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

    If defeating Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 doesn't lead to a title shot, Belal Muhammad says he'll gladly take on Colby Covington instead.

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

    The contract Zeitler signed with the Browns proved too expensive for the Giants

    The USMNT have submitted their final roster for Olympic qualifying, and it is absolutely stacked with young U.S. talent.

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • The Bears are in a perfect position to end Russell Wilson's Seahawks career

    The quarterback believes the team he has been a part of for his entire career is holding him back. If he wants out, now is the time to strike Russell Wilson has been to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson is the latest franchise star to put himself forward for this offseason’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Wilson, his agent has been at pains to point out, has not officially demanded a trade from Seattle, but he has – in a delightfully passive-aggressive, Wilson-esque way – made it clear to the team’s decision-makers that he is unhappy with the direction of the franchise and that he would prefer to leave. According to a detailed report in The Athletic, Wilson is unhappy with the team’s roster construction, the style of head coach/chief decision-maker Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks’ offensive system. At the center of the rift are two practical elements. First, Wilson’s desire to play in a modern, pace-and-space system similar to that which the Kansas City Chiefs have built around Patrick Mahomes, with everything flowing through the quarterback. Second, Seattle’s awful offensive line, one that has ranked dead stinking last in pressure rate in three out of the past five seasons. Carroll is an old-school, pound-the-run, play-solid-defense, don’t-turn-the-ball-over, coach. That served Wilson and the Seahawks well during the early years of the duo’s partnership. Behind an all-time defense, a bulldozing run-game led by Marshawn Lynch, and the playmaking brilliance of Wilson, the team went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other. But as Wilson matured into one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the game and the roster around him disintegrated, Carroll did not evolve. He freed up the scheme and catered the system to Wilson in part, but the foundations remained run-first and risk-averse. Whereas Wilson looked in the mirror and saw Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning – quarterbacks with the freedom to change the play at the line of scrimmage and who had near-complete autonomy over the system – Carroll looked at his quarterback and saw a fantastic cog in his machine. The scheme still won out. All the while, Wilson was taking a beating – no quarterback has been hit more since he entered the league, and no quarterback has been hit at the same rate over a three-year span as Wilson has between 2018-2021. There was a change in philosophy last season though. After a three-year drum beat of #LetRussCook, an online movement that began to infiltrate the locker room – shorthand for Let Russell Wilson Pass More – Carroll handed Wilson the reins to the offense. Still: the quarterback was seen as a player, not a collaborator. He was not offered the kind of quarterback-coach partnership that Rodgers, Manning and Brady had at the peak of their powers, the kind that Wilson believes he has earned over nine years. “I know that I’m a great football player,” Wilson said last season. “I know I’ve been great, I know I will be great, and I know I’ll continue to be great.” And Wilson was great at the start of the 2020 season. Behind’s Wilson’s excellence, Seattle averaged four-and-a-half touchdowns per game over the first half of the season, the kind of total matched only by the Brady led Patriots of 2007, Manning’s 2013 Broncos, and the 2000 Rams – widely regarded as the best offensive teams of this century. It was a stunning rebuke of the Carroll doctrine. Wilson had finally been allowed to cook, and he proved to be the best chef in the game. Through eight weeks, he topped the MVP charts; even Mahomes could not keep pace. Wilson was able to maintain all of the efficiency that has defined his game with even more explosiveness. And then he cratered. After his best start to a season, Wilson flatlined over the final eight weeks. For the first time in his career, he finished outside the top 10 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, a measure of a quarterback’s down-to-down efficiency (Wilson has been a demigod of DVOA over the span of his career). In a blink, Carroll returned to the Seahawks’ style of old. When Wilson tried to offer some input into the gameplan in the middle of last season’s decline, he was rebuffed by the coaching staff. Wilson stormed out of the meeting. Like any great drama, Wilson’s real beef is not about how the team does things. It’s about respect. He wants to be a partner, a part of a decision-making board, not an employee. “The most important people in the building,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters back in 2018, “are the head coach and the quarterback.” Wilson wants to hold him to that. And then there’s his need for external respect. For all of his excellence, for all of the plaudits, Wilson has still never received a single MVP vote. By throwing more, by posting the kind of numbers he did over the first half of last season for 16 games, he thinks he can finally get his hands on the MVP – that stuff really, really matters to Wilson. At the most important position in the sport, Wilson has been the game’s most consistent performer for the better part of a decade, and this despite the sense that the Seahawks system has held him back. Seattle’s rebuttal is an obvious one: Wilson has been good because of the system and its risk-averse nature, not in spite of it. When the handbrake came off, it proved to be unsustainable. The eye test – which often involves Wilson running here, there, and everywhere to avoid pressure – does not jibe with the team’s assessment. Tired of getting hit. Tired of playing in a plodding system. Tired of not being the sole focus of the franchise, Wilson appears to want out. Like another unsettled quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, arming him with a ton of leverage over the Seahawks – he will have more say than the team on where he plays in 2021 and beyond if he does move. His agent told ESPN that while Wilson will not demand an official trade, he has made it known to the Seahawks hierarchy the teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to move to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears. Dak Prescott’s new bumper deal rules Dallas out, while it seems increasingly likely that Drew Brees will return for one final ride with the Saints. That leaves us with the Raiders and Bears. Chicago make the most sense. The only way for the Bears to improve this offseason is to trade for a game-changing quarterback, either Wilson or Watson. The Bears have two paths heading into 2021: they land a franchise-altering quarterback and are a playoff team with holes on the roster; or they improve marginally at quarterback – either with Mitchell Trubisky developing or by landing another option in free agency – and they fall short again. It’s impractical for Chicago to think their defense can hold up at a high level for another season. Wilson knows how quickly elite defenses age. They’re great, then they stink. A good defense is never as a reliable as a good offense: a defense requires 20 talented players, an excellent scheme and a savvy play-caller; an offense can thrive with a great quarterback and a couple of talented pieces. There are very few deals that the Bears should turn down. Hand over the roster sheet, ask the Seahawks what they want, and include whatever picks are needed to flesh out the deal. Put the pressure on Seattle to turn it down and on Wilson to say yes or no. Has this offseason noise been hot air? Are the Wilson comments and leaks about airing grievances, about politics, about public relations? Or is he really looking for a change of scenery and a better shot to win an MVP and a championship? The Bears are the ones who can force the issue. It’s a small window, but it’s one the Bears and Wilson should both try to take advantage of. Wilson has spent much of his career as a polished professional. On a team that was infamously loud and outspoken – a loudness encouraged by the coach – he was the quiet one, to the point where his teammates questioned his motives. Now, in the era of quarterback empowerment, when Watson is talking of early retirement to force Houston’s hand and Matthew Stafford was able to force a move out of Detroit, Wilson has a chance to make his move. For a man who cares so much about his legacy, how he leaves a place appears to be essential. It’s why he’s playing footsie with other teams while Watson chose to hit the burn-it-all-down button. To force a move out of Seattle, Wilson may have to follow Watson’s lead. Will he?

    With as many as five quarterbacks projected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, analysts believe the Atlanta Falcons will draft one with the fourth-overall pick.

    Shannon Sharpe had a critical take on Kevin Durant following the Nets' acquisition of Blake Griffin.

    Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has said he'd like to spend his career in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have made it fairly clear that the relationship won't be continuing. Smith-Schuster apparently has gotten the message. The team's 2018 MVP responded to a social-media poll from SI.com regarding Smith-Schuster's future by picking the non-Pittsburgh option. The question was simple:

    On a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow, Jim Trotter of NFL Media interviews Houston Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, Trotter believes Watson will be traded.

    The U.S. Olympic men's soccer qualifying roster has been named as the program bids for its first Olympic berth since 2008.