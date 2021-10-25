Oregon State's Luke Musgrave wins Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Associated Press

Oregon State took a pretty good shot from Utah in the first eight minutes but the Beavers never wavered and responded with an all-around performance that put them a win away from a bowl berth. Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown, B.J. Baylor rushed for over 100 yards and a score, and Oregon State rallied from an early deficit to defeat Utah 42-34 on Saturday night. The Beavers (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12), who trailed 24-14 at the half, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to take control.