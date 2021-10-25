Oregon State's Luke Musgrave wins Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Oregon State's Luke Musgrave was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week Eight for Monday, Oct. 25. Musgrave blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the Beavers' 42-34 win over Utah on Saturday, Oct. 23.