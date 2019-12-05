Oregon State's Kee Whetzel enters transfer portal

Oregon State linebacker Kee Whetzel's time at Oregon State has come to an end.

The Clearwater, FL native took to Twitter to make the announcement.

These decisions ain't easy. I'm just livin my life 🤝✝️ pic.twitter.com/EIW2sPM3O2 — Kee.. (@keewhet) December 5, 2019

God moves in ways that I can't explain. As much as I feel like I have unfinished business, there's something compelling need to start a new chapter in my life. As of right now I will not be returning to Oregon State to go to school or play football I will enter The transfer portal and re-open my recruitment in search of a new home. My teammates will be dearly missed and I know the brothers I made will know where to find me. To Beaver Nation fans, you guys are amazing and I could never repay you for the great memories and support for the last three years. To the few coaches I connected with the last year and a half I appreciate you. I wouldn't go back and change a thing. God‘s plan. Forever #GoBeavs -- Kee Whetzel

The junior safety was away from the Beavers program for more than a month earlier this season for personal reasons, something he shared via social media back in September.

In 24 games, including two starts, Whetzel registered 65 tackles, five for a loss and 4 sacks.

