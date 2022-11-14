Oregon State's Jordan Pope wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Oregon State's Jordan Pope was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Nov. 14 after helping the Beavers start the season with two Division I wins for first time since 2019 with 16.5 points on 52 percent shooting (11-21), 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Pope led the Beavers with 19 points in his collegiate debut, including 12 points and three assists in the second half as OSU erased a 16-point halftime deficit to defeat Tulsa, 73-70. The 19 points were the third-most in a freshman debut in Oregon State program history. He then added 14 points, four boards, three assists and three steals in a 60-43 win over Florida A&M.