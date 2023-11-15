Oregon State's Jordan Pope talks career performance with Pac-12 Network
Oregon State student-athlete Jordan Pope joined Pac-12 Network after the Beavers defeated Appalachian State by a final score of 81-71 in overtime on Nov. 14, 2023.