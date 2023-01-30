Oregon State's Jordan Pope secures back-to-back Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards, presented by Nextiva

ABC News

A Black education activist slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to ban AP African American studies from the state's high schools and warned that the move could erase key historical lessons from the classroom. "It's going to hurt Black communities and it's going to hurt those students who would take this class as an option to explore the good, bad and ugly of our history, which makes them better students and better adults for society," American Federation of Teachers Secretary-Treasurer Fedrick Ingram said in an interview with GMA 3 Thursday. Last week, the Florida Department of Education rejected the AP course, contending it "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value."