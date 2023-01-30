Oregon State's Jordan Pope secures back-to-back Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards, presented by Nextiva
Oregon State's Jordan Pope has been named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Jan. 30. It's Pope's second consecutive and league-leading third Freshman of the Week honor of season (11/14/22, 1/23/23). He averaged 15.0 points to help Oregon State split its homestand against the Mountain schools. Pope went for Conference-game high 19 points for the second time in three games, including 17 in the second half, in 60-52 victory over Colorado.