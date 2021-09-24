Oregon State's Jonathan Smith catches up with Bruce Feldman to chat Beaver football, Chris Petersen's costume parties and more

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith catches up with Bruce Feldman to discuss the Beavers' 2-1 start and upcoming tilt at USC. The two also discuss a variety of other topics across Pac-12 football, including Smith's roots as a former player for Oregon State and coach on Chris Petersen's staff at Washington, where the topic of Petersen's costume-judging skills comes into question! Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.