Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson, Nathan Eldridge earn weekly Pac-12 honors

OSU's Jermar Jefferson, Nathan Eldridge earn weekly Pac-12 honors

The Oregon State Beavers pulled off a major upset on Friday when they took down the rival Oregon Ducks, 41-38.

The victory may have been shocking, the performance of star running back Jermar Jefferson was not. The junior running back ran all over the Ducks to the tune of 226 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown on Oregon State's opening drive.

The 226 yards on the ground was the most a Beavers running back has ever had against the Ducks, and the most rushing yards any player has ever had, Duck or Beaver, in this history of the rivalry game.

After the game, Jefferson talked about how he feels underappreciated and unrecognized on the national stage. Well, after the beatdown he put on the Ducks defense, people took notice.

On Monday, it was announced that Jefferson had earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. It marks back-to-back weeks that Jefferson has earned the honor, the first for a Beaver since Jacquizz Rodgers earned player of the week honors back-to-back in 2008.

It was also the first time since Sean Mannion in 2013 that an Oregon State player has earned the honor twice in a single season.

With the way things are going for Jefferson, don't be shocked if this time next week he is earning his third player of the week honor in a row.

Jefferson was great on Friday, but he wasn't the only Beavers player to be honored.

Offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge was named the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The offensive lineman of the week honor was started in 2019 and Eldridge is the first Beavers player to earn it. Jefferson had a record-setting game, and it was thanks in large part to the holes Eldridge was opening up for him

Hopefully, the duo duplicates their success this Saturday against Utah. Kickoff against the Utes is scheduled for 7:30 p.m (PT) at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.