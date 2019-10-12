Oregon State's Isaac Hodgins cooks up a Jamaican feast

Oregon State sophomore defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins shows how to cook a traditional meal from his cultural background - Jamaican Brown Stew Chicken. Step-by-step, Hodgins explains how he prepares the different ingredients in order to feed not only himself, but also his brother and teammate Isaiah Hodgins. Catch more all-access moments from Corvallis during "The Pregame" on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

