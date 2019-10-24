Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. breaks down the Cal game

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has arrived and the rest of the conference needs to take note.

The redshirt junior outside linebacker led the Beavers to a 21-17 victory over Cal recording three of the team's nine sacks in a dominant defensive performance. He now leads the Pac-12 with nine sacks on the year, which is also good for third nationally.

He joined the Talkin' Beavers podcast this week to discuss his excellent season and the game against Cal.

"We came out and did what coach told us to do...we took the little details and made everything work."

He later credited the improved play of the Beavers secondary for his three-sack performance against Cal.

"[The secondary] stepped it up and that gave us more time to rush."

The Beavers defense has been inconsistent this year but Rashed's play has always been steady. On the season, he has recorded 29 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. His stats make him a front runner for the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award, but when he asked to choose between the award and a bowl bid, he answered with little hesitation: "a bowl game".

At this rate, he may get both.

You can listen to the full interview embedded below! Host of the Talkin' Beavers podcast Nigel Burton also discusses the Beavers' victory over Cal.

Listen to the full podcast here:

