Oregon State's Ethan Thompson on punching a ticket to the 2021 NCAA Tournament: 'Best feeling ever'
Student-athlete Ethan Thompson addresses the media after Oregon State men's basketball won its first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Title, defeating Colorado 70-68 in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship on Saturday, Mar. 13 in Las Vegas. Thompson finished with seven points, six rebounds and four assists as the Beavers earn an automatic 2021 NCAA Tournament bid. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.