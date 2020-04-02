Oregon State's Destiny Slocum enters transfer portal

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State basketball player Destiny Slocum has opted to enter the transfer portal for her final season of eligibility.

Slocum, a 5-foot-7 guard, averaged a team-best 14.9 points and had 4.7 assists a game this past season with the Beavers, who finished the season ranked No. 14 with a 23-9 record. She ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring and fifth in assists.

In a statement released by the university on Thursday, Slocum thanked everyone who supported her in the decision.

“Thank you to my coaches for giving me the opportunity to wear the Beaver uniform and be part of this special program,” she wrote. “Most of all I want to thank my teammates! The bonds and relationships I have built with all of you are something I will cherish forever. I ave nothing but complete love for you all! Oregon State and Beaver Nation will always hold a special place in my heart!”

From Meridian, Idaho, Slocum has 507 career assists, which was second most nationwide among non-seniors this season.