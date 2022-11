The Associated Press

Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite a lower leg injury, Oregon intercept three of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising's passes and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the No. 10 Utes 20-17 on Saturday night. A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that preserved their chances of a fourth straight trip to the conference championship game. ''For him to go out there and have a gutsy performance was really important and special for this team,'' Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.