Oregon State's Brian Lindgren ready to deploy 'explosive' offense

Oregon State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren expects big things from Beaver football this season.

Lindgren, in his second year in Corvallis, had a lengthy checklist of things to figure out heading into 2019: Who would be the team's starting quarterback? How would he reconfigure an offensive line that lost three starters? What's the best way to utilize the Beavers skillful group of wide receivers and tight ends?

In an interview with NBC Sports Northwest, Lindgren discussed the strides the team has made this offseason and why he's excited about the explosive group of players set to deploy when the season kicks off on Aug. 30.

