Oregon State's band tradition ahead of Saturday football

Oregon State's marching band, but known as 'Bar Band' on Friday nights before Saturday home football games, wander the streets of downtown Corvallis and play songs for local bars to help lift the gameday spirit. Bar Band had its start in 2005-06 and the idea of the band is to engage with the fans who are coming into town the night before a game. Download the Pac-12 Now app today and set alerts for Oregon State football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

Scroll to continue with content Ad