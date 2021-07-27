Oregon State's Avery Roberts named to Butkus Award watch list

OSU's Avery Roberts named to Butkus Award watch list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon State's Avery Roberts was one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 last season, and now he is one of 51 linebackers on the watch list for the 2021 Butkus Award - given annually to the best linebacker in the nation.

Roberts led the Pac-12 with 69 tackles last season, including an incredible performance against Utah that saw him rack up 21, the third-most in a single game in Oregon State history.

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

Over his two seasons with the Beavers, Roberts has totaled 17 games played, 152 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Roberts is also on the watch list for the 2021 Bednarik Award, "presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football."

Oregon State will start its 2021 campaign on September 4th at Purdue.