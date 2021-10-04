Oregon State's Avery Roberts' clutch interception and 16 tackles make him the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

Avery Roberts recorded 16 tackles and made a key interception in Oregon State's 27-24 win over Washington, making him the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5. The win was Oregon State's fourth in a row, and at 4-1 (2-0), they sit atop the Pac-12 North standings for the first time in program history. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.