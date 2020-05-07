Oregon State's Aleah Goodman, Maddie Washington reflect on earning 2020 Pac-12 Sportsmanship Award

The Pac-12 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee voted to award the Oregon State women’s basketball team with the Pac-12 Sportsmanship Award for the 2019-20 season, honoring their character and sportsmanship before a rivalry game against Oregon in Jan. 2020 -- the day Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gigi, and seven others passed away in a helicopter crash in Southern California. In the above video, Aleah Goodman and Madison Washington share how the teams came together as one in a circle of prayer before the game.