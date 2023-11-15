Advertisement

Oregon State and Washington State win court ruling, setting up more Pac-12 chaos

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

The 2-Pac just won. The Pac-10 just lost. The Pac-12’s death — and how that will be resolved — continues to be one of the strangest dramas we have ever seen in college sports.

Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline offered this basic summary of what happened and what it means:

“After a two-and-a-half-hour hearing, Whitman County (Wash.) Superior Court Judge Gary Libey granted the schools’ request for a preliminary injunction that confirms they are the only remaining voting members of the shattered conference.

“The Pac-12 ‘will be governed by the two universities that have not submitted their notices of intent to withdraw,’ Libey said.

“However, Libey stayed his ruling until the end of the week as the defendant, Washington (acting on behalf of all 10 departing members), seeks an appeal from the Washington Supreme Court in Olympia.

“But the ruling Tuesday evening begins to clear the way for WSU and OSU to control more than $400 million in revenue for the current fiscal year and whatever long-term assets the conference maintains following the departure of 10 schools next summer.”

Oregon State and Washington State are in position to potentially recover a lot of lost revenue, but the court battles are far from over.

Reactions came in fast and furious, as you will see below:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire