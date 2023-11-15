Oregon State and Washington State win court ruling, setting up more Pac-12 chaos

The 2-Pac just won. The Pac-10 just lost. The Pac-12’s death — and how that will be resolved — continues to be one of the strangest dramas we have ever seen in college sports.

Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline offered this basic summary of what happened and what it means:

“After a two-and-a-half-hour hearing, Whitman County (Wash.) Superior Court Judge Gary Libey granted the schools’ request for a preliminary injunction that confirms they are the only remaining voting members of the shattered conference.

“The Pac-12 ‘will be governed by the two universities that have not submitted their notices of intent to withdraw,’ Libey said.

“However, Libey stayed his ruling until the end of the week as the defendant, Washington (acting on behalf of all 10 departing members), seeks an appeal from the Washington Supreme Court in Olympia.

“But the ruling Tuesday evening begins to clear the way for WSU and OSU to control more than $400 million in revenue for the current fiscal year and whatever long-term assets the conference maintains following the departure of 10 schools next summer.”

Oregon State and Washington State are in position to potentially recover a lot of lost revenue, but the court battles are far from over.

Reactions came in fast and furious, as you will see below:

DECISION

The judge has ruled in favor of Oregon State and Washington State. Their preliminary injunction has been granted, and they are now the only two voting members of the Pac-12 board. The other 10 schools must still be "treated in a fair and open manner" and cannot be harmed. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 15, 2023

IMPORTANT

Big ruling (that may be appealed), but the last part of this is just as important. https://t.co/P7BqoSIgVi — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 15, 2023

AS IT SHOULD BE

As it should be. The other schools decided to ditch the @pac12 https://t.co/fXl85PXWYl — Mike Gualtieri (@mike_gualtieri) November 15, 2023

LEGAL TWISTS

I appreciate that we now get #Pac12AfterDark legal twists. Conference of chaos. https://t.co/gH3nog89LP — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) November 15, 2023

PAC-2

This will go to the appellate court before it ever takes effect, but first down goes to the Pac-2, as it should. https://t.co/J64Uz80fZa — Will Rubin (@WillCRubin) November 15, 2023

DRAMA

It's been 0 days since college football is unnecessarily dramatic and funny. Perfect sport. https://t.co/xUW8SA3fZ4 — Yifan Wu (@yifanwu901) November 15, 2023

BOISE STATE COMING??

#BoiseState to the PAC-3 Let’s raise that conference buyout money y’all https://t.co/ONghanVdj2 — Manny Herrera 𓂀 (@ManFred1701) November 15, 2023

APPEAL COMING?

Being in Colfax, this was always going to happen. The appeal will be interesting to follow. https://t.co/g8YOhfZRrA — HA Ag Solutions (@haagsolutions) November 15, 2023

MINE

SLAM DUNK

Case seemed like a slam dunk to me https://t.co/vbnF8z1NVP — Alan (@MasonFanatic) November 15, 2023

PAC-2

The Pac-2 and the Packed-10 https://t.co/6fqehIuUfk — Josh Kirshenbaum (@J_Kirshenbaum) November 15, 2023

REIGN

Let the Pac-2 reign . https://t.co/ZmyeHeJFIq — Cody Simonton (@CodySimonton) November 15, 2023

LONG LIVE

Long live the PAC 2 https://t.co/rogOIhWiGQ — CreedVolunteer (@CreedVol) November 15, 2023

OREGON STATE AND WAZZU

FOREVER

BUSINESS

The 10 outgoing Pac-12 schools are granted the ability to sit in on board meetings, where they can communicate and make suggestions. But Oregon State and Washington State are the only voting members of the board. Conference can operate in "normal course of business," judge says. https://t.co/0Hae2xBxMx — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire