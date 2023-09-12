Oregon State and Washington State stand up to departing Pac-12 schools in lawsuit | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the lawsuit filed by Oregon State and Washington State to prevent the departing Pac-12 schools from holding a meeting and outvoting them on important issues.

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.