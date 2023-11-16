Oregon State and Washington State should call Michigan, Florida State about joining Pac-12

You might have heard earlier this week that Washington State and Oregon State won a court ruling which enables the two schools to be the only current board members of the Pac-12 Conference. The so-called “2-Pac” is moving closer to having control of the Pac-12’s funds, though an appeals process and more court hearings will occur before the Cougars and Beavers can get their hands on that money and save their athletic departments. There’s a long way to go before any of this is fully resolved.

Meanwhile, Michigan is not happy with Big Ten leadership over the conference’s handling of the Jim Harbaugh-Connor Stalions situation. Florida State, Miami and Clemson still want out of the ACC. Other schools would like to leave their current arrangements for another conference if they could.

It brings up a point for Washington State and Oregon State to consider: At least make a call to Michigan, Florida State, and other schools unhappy with their current conferences. What do the Cougars and Beavers have to lose?

There’s a fresh round of realignment speculation, and that’s worth discussing below as you read what other people are saying about Wazzu and Oregon State:

LOOKING

Oregon State and Washington State picking schools to join the Pac-2 pic.twitter.com/oRUnvTl1CA — Riley Winn (@allRidoisWinn) November 15, 2023

MWC INCOMING?

Oregon State and Washington State raced out of court… and toward plan for 2024. "Pac-2" in ongoing discussions with Mountain West Conference about a one-year scheduling partnership. More: https://t.co/KK7n0XWxPN — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 15, 2023

SIGN HERE

As a fan of a Big Ten team, I would like to trade Maryland, Rutgers, and a school to be named later, to the Pac-2 in exchange for Washington State and Oregon State. Sign here_______________ Thank you. — Jason A. Churchill (@ProspectInsider) November 15, 2023

EXCITED

Very excited for the Oregon State vs Washington State Pac-2 championship https://t.co/FrwmFhD4Ns — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) November 15, 2023

LAST LAUGH

So thoughts on the Pac-2 Happy for Oregon State and Washington State. Their fans have needed a break all year. Buttt I still think the departing 10 have the last laugh. Especially if the case goes to the Washington Supreme Court. That doesn't bode well at all — Sawyer Niedens (@KCMOJayhawkB12) November 15, 2023

EXIT FEES?

REALITY IS HARSH

Why Oregon State & Washington State should start begging and offering to pay buy-ins to get into the Big12 instead of becoming some sort of Mountain West+ The sad reality is the Big12 already effectively pillaged the most valuable G5 schools. The Pac-2 will not remain a P5 conf. pic.twitter.com/N2iDlNWv27 — B1G Dawg Energy (@B1GDawgEnergy) November 14, 2023

PREVAILS

Judge Gary Libey rules in favor of Oregon State and Washington State, which now have full voting control of the Conference. The Pac-2 prevails. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) November 15, 2023

BIG WIN

News story: Ruling grants Oregon State, Washington State full control of Pac-12 Big win for the Pac-2; Departing-10 will appeal to Wa state supreme court. https://t.co/BarwtlE7tL — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) November 15, 2023

TURN OF EVENTS

The pac2 to the exiting members of the PAC12 https://t.co/XCyQ7KST1M pic.twitter.com/11qZytztG7 — Brett DeLawyer A Deñial Correlatioñ (Proud 5.8%er) (@_birdsofwar) November 15, 2023

WELCOME

I, for one, welcome our new Pac-2 overlords. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 15, 2023

MICHIGAN UNHAPPY WITH THE BIG TEN

Column: It's very easy and popular to say schools should leave the NCAA and do their own thing. But Michigan's war with the Big Ten is a preview of what that would be, a mess of pressures and conflicted interests. More:https://t.co/tO4XPI29fthttps://t.co/tO4XPI29ft — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 16, 2023

MAD MICHIGAN

If the Big Ten moves forward with a suspension it will be the dumbest decision in conference history. It will also be the end of Tony Pettiti as commissioner. He'll leave or Michigan will. The Big Ten needs Michigan hell of a lot more than it needs the Big Ten. Not even close. https://t.co/E57mHisEqp — GBM Wolverine (@GBM_Wolverine) November 9, 2023

FLORIDA STATE DESPERATELY WANTS OUT OF THE ACC

Florida State Trustee Drew Weatherford: "It's not a matter of if we leave (the ACC), but how & when we leave" 👀 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 2, 2023

MIAMI WANTS OUT OF THE ACC, TOO

Miami has to leave the ACC.

The conference is a joke.

The officiating is clearly biased. — CBStacy (@CBStacy) November 11, 2023

CLEMSON WANTS TO LEAVE THE ACC

Person says "Clemson wants to leave the ACC" Thus, welcome to planet earth and I am glad the person is catching up to years old news. 😁 — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) November 15, 2023

REMEMBER: GEOGRAPHY DOESN'T MATTER ANYMORE

Nothing says ACC like Stanford and Boston College playing the 9am Pacific game in Greensboro. Breakfast and basketball. https://t.co/xiyUVXRtC4 — Nelson Royster (@nelroy78) September 1, 2023

GRANT OF RIGHTS AGREEMENTS CAN GET BLOWN UP

So why would Wake or Boston College or even Duke/GT/Syracuse allow ACC to "settle" a GoR — even for $500M? Once one school is allowed out, no matter the cost, document is pretty much done. We've seen what's happening to Oregon State, Wazzu, even Stanford & Cal. https://t.co/s8tOQu59ni — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) August 8, 2023

BOTTOM LINE

Sep 23, 2023; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State and Oregon State are apparently moving toward a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, and that’s fine, but they should at least be kicking the tires on inviting other, bigger programs into the Pac-12. It never hurts to at least ask.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire