Oregon State, Washington State 2024 football schedule finalized with Mountain West

As the Pac-12 Conference is about to end, the only programs left will be Oregon State and Washington State until they find a new home.

The Pac-2, as many call it, will play a schedule against the Mountain West Conference teams, and that schedule was officially released on Thursday.

Each MWC team will play one game against either the Cougars or Beavers next season in a scheduling alliance. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported the detailed schedule:

Oregon State will play Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV. Washington State will face Boise State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Utah State, Wyoming, and Hawaii in the 2024 season.

Oregon State and Washington State have preserved their in-state rivalries against Oregon and Washington, respectively. They will also play each other in the 2024 season.

Oregon State is also playing Cal and Purdue next year. Washington State is playing Portland State and Texas Tech in addition to the Mountain West teams mentioned above. Wazzu had previously scheduled games against two other Mountain West teams, San Diego State and San Jose State, before this new scheduling alliance with the MWC.

A lot of questions have surfaced about what Washington State and Oregon State do next, but until they find a new conference, this will be how they schedule enough games to last as a program for the next two years, at least.

Here are the updated Mountain West football matchups for the 2024 season, now including games against Oregon State and Washington State: pic.twitter.com/8aki9b6Wi3 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 14, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire