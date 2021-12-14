Oregon State vs Utah State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Saturday, December 18

Oregon State vs Utah State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 18

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: ABC , Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Oregon State (7-5), Utah State (10-3)

Oregon State vs Utah State Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Preview

– This is one of those bowl games that should end up shaping the narrative of the entire season.

The Mountain West was terrific against the Pac-12 this year – including a Utah State win over Washington State – but there’s no chirping unless the conference champion beats a middle-of-the-pack team.

– Utah State turned everything around in a hurry with a new coaching staff, a new offense, and the explosion to finish second in the Mountain West in total yards per game. The defense isn’t anything great, but it’s aggressive and comes up with a whole lot of plays behind the line.

– Oregon State wasn’t expected to be too much of a factor in the Pac-12, but it was strong enough to pull off a win over eventual conference champion Utah, Arizona State, and USC in a surprisingly good year.

The Beaver running game was the beat in the Pac-12, the offensive line was terrific in pass protection, and the attack was great at keeping the chains moving. However, the defense struggled – especially on third downs – with little-to-no pass rush to make a difference.

Why Oregon State, Utah State Will Win

Why Oregon State, Utah State Will Win

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Utah State Will Win The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

The offense is a blast.

There’s a running game when it needs one, but the passing attack will wing it all over the yard and keep it rolling, averaging 306 yards per game with 230 yards or more in eight of the last nine games.

The Oregon State pass defense is spotty. It allowed 241 yards per game with no pass rush to help the cause and not enough pressure to be a problem.

The Utah State defense might not be anything amazing, but it makes up for the issue against the run with a whole lot of tackles for loss which lead to a whole lot of big stops.

On the flip side, Oregon State’s defense doesn’t get off the field easily enough. It’s among the worst teams in America at generating third down stops, and Utah State was No. 1 in the Mountain West on the money downs.

Why Oregon State Will Win The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

It’s possible to run well on the Utah State defense.

San Diego State was hammered with covid – missing a slew of players – and it was still able to run for 148 yards in the Mountain West Championship loss.

Wyoming ripped off a massive 362-yard rushing day, BYU, UNLV, and other teams that tried to run could do it. Oregon State might be balanced, but it wants to run and run some more.

It hit the 200-yard mark nine times on the season, let the Pac-12 in rushing offense, and it’s all because of an offensive line that should be able to control the game early on.

There’s also a resumé gap.

Yeah, the Mountain West was great against the Pac-12, and Utah State was able to beat Washington State to open the season, but the Aggies lost to BYU and Boise State, didn’t play Fresno State, and again, it got a weakened San Diego State.

They put up a lot of production against mediocre teams. Oregon State is one of the toughest games it’s going to have all year.

Oregon State beat Utah. Arizona State, and USC.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl History

Oregon State vs Utah State: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

You think Oregon State is going to be fired up? It’s the program’s first bowl game since beating Boise State in the 2013 Hawaii Bowl.

You think Utah State is going to be fired up? It’s a program coming off a bad 2020 and just won the Mountain West Championship. It has never beaten a Power Five-caliber team in a bowl game and has just one bowl win since 2014.

The Utah State passing game will work, the Oregon State running game will work, and in the end, the Pac-12 side will be a bit more efficient and balanced.

Utah State will play well, but Oregon State’s offensive line will take over in the second half.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Oregon State vs Utah State Prediction, Lines

Oregon State 34, Utah State 24

Line: Oregon State -7, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl History

2021 Inaugural Bowl

2020 Canceled

