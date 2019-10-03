Oregon State vs UCLA: 10 Things to Know

Oregon State (1-3, 0-1) travels to Pasadena to play the UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1) at 6pm (PT) in search of their first conference victory of the season.

UCLA only has one win but has shown to be a highly volatile team. The Bruins have scored over 17 points once this season, but also scored 50 in the second half in that game. Can the Beavers contain the Bruins and leave the Rose Bowl with a win?

Here are some facts to help prepare you for the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

IT'S BEEN AWHILE

Saturday is the first time OSU has played at UCLA since 2016. Their previous game was a 38-24 loss to the Bruins who got a 40 yard interception return for a touchdown to seal the victory with 2:14 left.

A FAMILIAR FOE

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has plenty of experience playing against Oregon State. The former Oregon coach never lost a Civil War game and Beaver fans are hungry to finally beat him.

INJURIES MAY HAMPER UCLA'S OFFENSE

UCLA starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a leg injury in a loss to Arizona this past weekend. Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith speculated the Beavers won't know if he's playing until kickoff so they're preparing for both Robinson and his backup.

BETTING LINE

The Beavers are 6-point underdogs this weekend against UCLA after opening as 8.5-point underdogs. As of Thursday, Oregon State has received 51% of bets for them to cover.

HOMECOMING FOR PITRE

Beaver running back coach Michael Pitre was UCLA's team captain in 2006 and lettered 2003-07 for the Bruins.

THE OFFENSE HAS STEPPED UP

Story continues

The offense has played efficiently so far. They have scored on 21 of 41 drives that haven't ended due to halftime or the end of the game – 51.2 percent. The same scenario last year through four games was 37.7 percent and in 2017 29.4 percent. Their third-down conversion rate of 55.6 percent not only leads the Pac-12 but is fourth in the nation behind Air Force, Texas and Ohio State.

OSU has punted 11 times this year through four games, exactly half over the same amount of games as last year. The only teams in the country with fewer punts are Oklahoma, Florida, Air Force and Navy.

ISAIAH HODGINS HAS DOMINATED

Isaiah Hodgins has been the Beavers' best player this season. He leads the Pac-12 with 509 receiving yards, also good for eighth-most in the nation. Every player in front of him has played five games compared to his four. He's also fourth in the nation for yards per game at 127.3 and 29 of his 33 receptions this season have either resulted in first downs or touchdowns.

WATCH OUT FOR HAMILCAR RASHED

Hamilcar Rashed leads a much improved Beavers defense. He has two quarterback sacks in back-to-back games marking the first Beaver to accomplish that feat since Scott Crichton in 2012. Rashed leads the Pac-12 for tackles-for-loss with 7.5.

THE BEAVERS TAKE CARE OF THE FOOTBALL

OSU and Iowa lead the country for fewest turnovers with one. Oregon State's lone turnover was an interception thrown by Tristan Gebbia in the fourth quarter against Cal Poly. Starting quarterback, Jake Luton is fourth in the country for most pass attempts without an interception at 140.

Oregon State vs UCLA: 10 Things to Know originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest