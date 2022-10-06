Oregon State vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Oregon State vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oregon State (3-2), Stanford (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oregon State vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

You try to play USC and go to Utah and come away with something positive.

The Beavers came painfully close to getting by the Trojans in the 17-16 loss, and they got rocked by the Utes. They were able to move the ball relatively well in both games, and the defense wasn’t that bad in either defeat – neither team hit 200 yards rushing or receiving. So what was the problem?

Turnovers. The Beavers threw four picks in each loss. So how is that any sort of a positive?

Stanford is dead last in the nation in turnover margin. It has yet to recover a defensive fumble and it only has two interceptions to show for all the work.

As long as Oregon State doesn’t make a slew of mistakes it should be okay. That starts with an offensive line that’s among the best in the nation in pass protection, and Stanford isn’t great at getting into the backfield.

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Stanford Will Win

You try to play USC, Washington, and Oregon – the last two on the road – and come away with something positive.

The Cardinal might be 1-3, and they have yet to beat an FBS team, but they’re not playing all that poorly considering they dealt with three of the top 15, maybe ten, teams in college football.

The pass defense has been a tad rocky and there wasn’t any stopping the Oregon ground game with QB Bo Nix tearing off a huge dash, but the passing game has been okay, the penalties are non-existent, and life will be a whole lot better if the team can start to even out the turnover margin on a regular basis.

Story continues

Oregon State doesn’t generate a pass rush and, again, it has its own turnover issues.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a late night game for most of the country, and it might not be between two of the big names going right now in the Pac-12.

It’ll be worth staying up for.

Again, both teams had to deal with the stars on the slate and both won the games they were supposed to. Both can come into this expecting to get a strong win.

The Stanford defense is having problems – the takeaway issue really is a big deal – and the running game stalled over the last few weeks, but it should all pick up a bit this week.

The Oregon State offense is having problems, but as long as the interceptions chill out, it should be able to keep things moving.

Stanford has the better special teams, it’s playing at home, and it’s due for a solid win in a close, entertaining battle.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

Oregon State vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Stanford 30, Oregon State 27

Line: Oregon State -7, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Oregon State vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News