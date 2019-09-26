Oregon State vs Stanford: 10 Things to Know

Coming off a bye, the Oregon State Beavers (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12 play) open their conference schedule against the Stanford Cardinal (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at Reser Stadium at 4 p.m. (PT).

The Cardinal have struggled so far this season but are better than their record indicates given three consecutive losses to ranked opponents. Can the Beavers take advantage of the Cardinal's slump and open Pac-12 play with a victory? We're optimistic. But before kickoff you'll need to prepare for the game.

Here are 10 facts to get you ready for the contest!

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Network with Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, and Jill Savage on the call.

At 1-3, Stanford is off to their worst start to a season since 2007, the first year under Jim Harbaugh as the Cardinal head coach. In their 5th game that season, the Cardinal defeated #2 USC despite being 41-point underdogs. The Cardinal are 4-point favorites over the Beavers on Saturday.

RB Jermar Jefferson is 15th in the OSU record book with 1,650 rushing yards and Artavis Pierce is 20th with 1,476 yards. Pierce is currently on OSU career record pace for rushing yards per attempt at 6.0; Jefferson is tied for second at 5.8. In Jeffeerson's absence, Pierce had 12 carries for 90 yards against Cal Poly.

WR Isaiah Hodgins leads the Pac-12 (8th nationally) for receiving yards per game at 115.7. Of his 23 receptions for the season, 19 were for either touchdowns or first downs. Pro Football Focus also grades Hodgins out as the top receiver in the Pac-12.

Former head coach Dennis Erickson will be honored at the end of the first quarter for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in December in New York City. Erickson coached at OSU from 1999-2002 leading the program to new heights, including a 41-9 Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame. He was honored last week at Washington State and will be next month at Miami.

Head Coach Jonathan Smith had great success playing Stanford when he suited up for Oregon State. His 405 yard passing performance at Stanford in 1999 remains a school record. Smith also set the school record that stands today with a 97-yard touchdown pass to Chad Johnson at Reser Stadium the following year against Stanford.

The offense has scored a touchdown on the first drive of every game this season. Isaiah Hodgins has two of these touchdowns, against Oklahoma State and Cal Poly respectively. Against Hawai'i, Jermar Jefferson ran for a 4-yard touchdown to cap off the Beavers' opening drive.

OSU co-leads the country for fewest turnovers (1). The Beavers are tied with Appalachian State, Boston College and Iowa.

The Beaver offensive line is rated second in the nation by Pro Football Focus for pass blocking efficiency. They have allowed only two QB sacks through three games; the best start to a season since the 2003 team gave up two sacks in as many contests.

The Beaver defense has 24 tackles-for-loss this season through three games; nearly half the total for the entire season last year. That ranks 3rd in the Pac-12.

