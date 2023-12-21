Oregon State vs. Notre Dame: Odds and how to watch the 2023 Sun Bowl

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) gestures after running onto the field before the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame's second season under head coach Marcus Freeman was another success. The program continued its run of seven consecutive seasons with at least nine wins and a bowl game appearance, this time the Fighting Irish's second-ever Sun Bowl.

No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) started the year off strong with four consecutive wins. That early success set the Irish up well ahead of a Week 5 matchup against No. 7 Ohio State. The Buckeyes got a go-ahead touchdown with one second left to win 17-14 and put a serious dent in Notre Dame's College Football Playoff chances. Another loss - this one a surprise defeat to No. 15 Louisville in Week 7 - all but ended their playoff hopes. Wins over USC, Pitt, Wake Forest, and Stanford ensured at least nine wins once again in 2023.

How we got here: In a season of twists and turns, these 10 games decided the College Football Playoff race

On the other side for the Sun Bowl, the No. 22 Oregon State Beavers were one of the surprises of the season in a competitive Pac-12. Oregon State rolled to a 6-1 record to start the season with a marquee win over then-No. 10-ranked Utah in Week 5.

The Beavers struggled over the second half of the regular season, going just 2-3 to close out the year. A close loss to eventual Pac-12 champion No. 2 Washington and rival No. 8 Oregon to finish the regular season put the Beavers fourth in the Pac-12.

This is just the third time these two storied programs will face each other. The Sun Bowl marks their third matchup and first since 2004.

Signing day latest: College football early signing day winners and losers include Alabama, Nebraska

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame: odds, betting lines

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are favorites to defeat the Oregon State Beavers, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Moneyline: Notre Dame (-250); Oregon State (+200)

Over/under: 42.5

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, Streaming

The Sun Bowl is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m., ET, on December 29, 2023, and will be airing on CBS and the CBS Sports app.

How to watch: Catch Bowl game action with an ESPN+ subscription.

2023 bowl game schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 Sun Bowl: Oregon State-Notre Dame odds, how to watch